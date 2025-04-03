McLaren team orders verdict made after Piastri 'frustration'

Oscar Piastri’s camp were reportedly left ‘frustrated’ following McLaren’s team orders at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 team have come under scrutiny over their driver dilemma.

McLaren introduced team orders early on in Melbourne where Piastri was told to hold off on pursuing Lando Norris for the lead, despite Zak Brown’s stating previously that they were free to race.

Whilst Piastri enjoyed a dominant comeback in Shanghai, with each McLaren driver now on a win apiece, the pendulum is expected to swing between the Aussie and Norris as the season progresses, which could be a problem for the team.

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, host Tom Clarkson said that rather than worrying about this battle, their CEO Zak Brown will relish in it.

“Zak is a disrupter. He will relish the battle between those guys. As long as the gap is big enough in the constructors’, he will let them get on with it," he said.

Will Norris and Piastri cause trouble for McLaren?

Later in the episode, Clarkson also mentioned that ‘frustration’ had emerged from Piastri’s camp after the result in Melbourne, and that McLaren’s equally matched driver lineup might become difficult to manage.

“I thought it was significant that Zak was standing next to Oscar’s car. After the frustration from Oscar’s camp in Melbourne, he made a public show of support,” he added.

“But it’s the start of a juggling act he must manage.”

Norris currently leads the 2025 drivers’ championship, whilst Piastri sits in fourth with his spin in Melbourne and P9 finish costing crucial points.

Only ten points separate the two McLaren team-mates however, with Piastri's victory at the Chinese GP lifting him significantly in the standings.

