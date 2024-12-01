F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'
Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has been spotted talking to a rival team boss at the Qatar Grand Prix following driver replacement rumours.
The Argentine racer stepped up from F2 to F1 after the Dutch GP earlier this season, where he replaced struggling driver Logan Sargeant at Williams.
Prior to three consecutive crashes at the Brazilian, Las Vegas and Qatar Grands Prix, Colapinto had impressed not just his own team principal James Vowles, but also rival bosses across the paddock.
However, Colapinto will not remain at Williams in 2025 and will have to move aside for Carlos Sainz, who joins the team from Ferrari, the Spaniard having already signed a contract back in July.
Will Franco Colapinto race in F1 in 2025?
Colapinto has since been reportedly attached to various seats on the F1 grid, including Red Bull should Sergio Perez be sacked before 2025, or their sister team RB if there is a reshuffle at the junior outfit.
In recent weeks, Alpine had also emerged as a contender for Colapinto’s signature, despite the team confirming that Jack Doohan will race alongside Pierre Gasly in 2025.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has expressed his interest in signing the 21-year-old which could see Doohan cast aside for his fellow rookie.
Alpine denied to comment on the rumours to GPFans and Colapinto has also not confirmed whether these reports are true, but the rumours have once again been fuelled at the Qatar GP.
Colapinto was captured by F1 journalist Thomas Maher and pictured laughing alongside Briatore in the paddock.
Whilst this may be a simple coincidence, it has nonetheless re-opened the conversation as to where Colapinto will drive in 2025, if he acquires a seat on the grid at all.
