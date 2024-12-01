F1 star LEAVES team after disastrous Qatar Grand Prix

It has been confirmed that Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has raced his last race with the team at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix following a disastrous outing this weekend.

Ocon's race in Qatar ended swiftly after being taken out by Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg on the opening lap, his DNF marking the last outing for his current team before Ocon himself moves to Haas for 2025.

Following the disappointing grand prix, it was revealed by Ted Kravitz via Sky F1 that Ocon will be replaced by Jack Doohan, who had already been confirmed as Ocon's full-time replacement for next season, and will make an early debut with Alpine at the Abu Dhabi GP next weekend.

Sky F1 pundit Kravitz revealed following Sunday’s race: “This isn’t an immediate sacking or anything like that, this is a plea bargain.”

He then went on to paraphrase his understanding of the announcement, stating:

"I understand that the situation from the team is that Esteban Ocon was very keen to do the test, the post-season test on the Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for his new team Haas, and he went to Flavio Briatore the man who makes the decisions here at Alpine and said: ‘Flavio, can I do the test?’

"And Flavio’s like, ‘well, what’s in it for me?’ and it seems that they’ve reached a deal, maybe influenced by what happened at the first corner, maybe not, we don’t know, and Flavio says, ‘you can do the test for Haas if you don’t race in Abu Dhabi for Alpine because I’d like to give Jack Doohan a running start at next year’s Alpine employment’."

