Verstappen makes huge impact as F1 rivals CRASH at Qatar Grand Prix

EARLY REPORT: Max Verstappen has made a huge impact at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix whilst his F1 rivals behind him crashed.

George Russell lost P1 on the opening lap, with Verstappen and Lando Norris getting ahead at the first corner, as the Dutchman reclaimed the lead after being hit by a grid drop following qualifying.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix

However, chaos ensued behind them, as the drivers at the back of the grid vied for position and were entangled in a huge crash.

The race had barely started, before a safety car was brought out after a crash between Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon and Franco Colapinto on the opening lap.

Max Verstappen emerged ahead of George Russell on the opening lap

Franco Colapinto and Esteban Ocon out of Qatar Grand Prix

Both Ocon and Colapinto ended up in the run-off area, where the pair were knocked out of the race after Hulkenberg locked up and made contact with the Alpine.

As a result of the Haas' impact, Ocon hit Colapinto and pushed him off the track where the pair crashed out.

The Qatar GP marks Colapinto's third DNF in a row for Williams, with the Argentine star unable to finish in both Brazil and Las Vegas.

Following the safety car restart, Verstappen maintained his lead and Norris was unable to overtake the four-time world champion, who extended the gap between himself and the McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton also had a nightmare start to the Qatar GP, where he was noted for a false start, and dropped down behind Sergio Perez in P8.

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix twist

Related