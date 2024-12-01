FIA issue EMBARRASSING Hamilton penalty after Qatar Grand Prix shambles

The FIA have declared a decision on a penalty for Lewis Hamilton at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The sport's governing body initially investigated the Mercedes driver for a false race start before awarding him with a five-second penalty for the rookie error.

The 39-year-old has just two races remaining with the Silver Arrows before his move to Ferrari for 2025, but his penultimate race with the team didn't get off to the best start.

Before the Qatar Grand Prix even got underway, Hamilton's Mercedes jolted forwards out of the pit box, the British star immediately apologising to his team over the radio, sheepishly declaring: "Sorry about that guys."

George Russell started the Qatar GP from pole while team-mate Lewis Hamilton began the race P6

After Mercedes' successful stint in Vegas last time out landing the team with a 1-2, Toto Wolff would perhaps have had high hopes for his driver duo to secure maximum results in their last remaining races together.

These hopes were bolstered after Russell's P2 qualifying finish in Qatar became a pole position ahead of Sunday's race, after the FIA handed four-time champion Max Verstappen a bizarre one-grid penalty, promoting Russell to the front row.

After losing the lead on lap one, Mercedes' race went downhill from there, Hamilton's embarrassing slip not exactly what he or the team would have been hoping for to end their final season together on a high either.

