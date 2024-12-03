Red Bull release announced with 2025 addition confirmed

close global

Defending Formula 1 constructors' champions Red Bull have made an announcement regarding an upcoming release.

The news comes following a weekend of mixed fortunes for the Milton Keynes-based outfit at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen - one week on from clinching a fourth consecutive drivers' title in Las Vegas - secured his ninth race victory of the season, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, had another grand prix to forget, failing to see the chequered flag for the fourth time in 2024 after his retirement at the Lusail International Circuit.

Max Verstappen won his ninth race of the season at the Qatar GP
Sergio Perez is facing an uncertain future at Red Bull

Red Bull fans given reason to get excited

The Mexican is under serious pressure to hold on to his seat following a dismal run of results which has yielded just 49 points from his last 17 outings, and played a major part in Red Bull's constructors' title surrender.

Speculation is mounting that the 34-year-old will be replaced in 2025, despite recently agreeing a new deal with the team.

But with so much uncertainty surrounding their future, fans at least have reason to get excited heading into next season following the announcement of an upcoming release.

Red Bull will release a LEGO version of the RB20

Teaming up with the LEGO Group, Red Bull have confirmed that enthusiasts will soon be able to purchase and build a model of the RB20, driven by both Verstappen and Perez this season.

Although not available until March 1 2025, the latest addition to the LEGO collection can now be pre-ordered online for £199.

F1 Standings

