McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren have confirmed they will be making an immediate change to their driver lineup ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The race this weekend will be the 2024 Formula 1 finale, with McLaren doing all they can to bring home their first constructors' championship since 1998.

The papaya outfit had high hopes of securing the title last time out at the Qatar GP following a stunning 1-2 for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the Sprint Race.

During Sunday's grand prix however, the FIA handed Norris a 10-second stop/go penalty for failing to slow under yellow-flagged conditions, meaning the 25-year-old could only manage a P10 finish.

Despite Piastri's podium at the Lusail International Circuit, the controversial penalty meant the fight for the constructors' title will now go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, with Ferrari creeping up behind McLaren with just 21 points now between them.

Piastri replaced for Abu Dhabi F1 session

Ahead of McLaren's journey to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend, the constructors' championship leaders have announced they will be replacing Oscar Piastri for the first practice session of the team's vital weekend.

The McLaren statement read: "Ryo Hirakawa is set to make his competitive Formula 1 debut in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, replacing Oscar in Free Practice 1,"

"Ryo will drive the MCL38 in the 60-minute session, completing our requirement to run rookies in two Free Practice sessions, as mandated in the Sporting Regulations."

McLaren's first rookie run was handed to Pato O'Ward at his home grand prix earlier this year in Mexico, with the IndyCar star now also confirmed to be taking part in the annual Young Driver Test on Tuesday, 10 December for the papaya team.

On Hirakawa, the team added: "He’s also driven for the team in multiple private tests, running the MCL35M in 2023 and the MCL36 in 2024,"

"The Japanese racer is best known for his endurance racing exploits, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022 and the World Endurance Championship title in 2022 and 2023 with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. He was also the Super GT GT500 champion in 2017, and finished runner-up in Super Formula in 2020."

