F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Max Verstappen returned to his winning ways at the Qatar Grand Prix where he claimed his ninth victory of the season at Lusail.
However, it was the FIA's decision making that has dominated the headlines after the Qatar GP, where Lando Norris was slammed with a huge penalty and Lewis Hamilton suffered a puncture after running over a piece of debris.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team
READ MORE: FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment
The McLaren star received a 10-second penalty for not lifting under the yellow flags, which saw him tumble down the order and finish the race in P10.
Meanwhile, Hamilton was initially hit with a penalty for a false start, however later ran over a piece debris which caused a puncture.
The seven-time world champion was awarded a further penalty for speeding in the pitlane, and a P12 finish compounded a woeful weekend for Hamilton at Lusail.
Norris' penalty has delivered a major blow to McLaren in the constructors' championship, with Ferrari now just 21 points behind their rivals.
Here is the final classification from the Qatar GP:
2024 Qatar Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:31:05.323
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +6.031s
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.819s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +14.104s (includes 5-second penalty)
5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +16.782s
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +17.476s
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.867s
8. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +25.360s
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +32.177s
10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +35.762s
11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +50.243s
12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +56.122s
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:01.100s
14. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1:02.656s
15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap (includes 10-second penalty)
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF
17. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:22.384 on lap 56
READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton admits Mercedes fallout after horror Qatar race
- 36 minutes ago
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton embarrassed at Qatar GP as Verstappen SLAMS Mercedes star - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec