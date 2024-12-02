F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Max Verstappen returned to his winning ways at the Qatar Grand Prix where he claimed his ninth victory of the season at Lusail.

However, it was the FIA's decision making that has dominated the headlines after the Qatar GP, where Lando Norris was slammed with a huge penalty and Lewis Hamilton suffered a puncture after running over a piece of debris.

The McLaren star received a 10-second penalty for not lifting under the yellow flags, which saw him tumble down the order and finish the race in P10.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was initially hit with a penalty for a false start, however later ran over a piece debris which caused a puncture.

The seven-time world champion was awarded a further penalty for speeding in the pitlane, and a P12 finish compounded a woeful weekend for Hamilton at Lusail.

Norris' penalty has delivered a major blow to McLaren in the constructors' championship, with Ferrari now just 21 points behind their rivals.

Here is the final classification from the Qatar GP:

McLaren lost out after a penalty in Qatar

2024 Qatar Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:31:05.323

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +6.031s

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.819s

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +14.104s (includes 5-second penalty)

5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +16.782s

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +17.476s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.867s

8. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +25.360s

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +32.177s

10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +35.762s

11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +50.243s

12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +56.122s

13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:01.100s

14. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1:02.656s

15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap (includes 10-second penalty)

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF

17. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF

18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF

19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF



Fastest Lap

Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:22.384 on lap 56



