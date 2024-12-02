close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

Lewis Hamilton has dropped an F1 ‘break’ bombshell in a brutal assessment of his performance at the Qatar Grand Prix during the weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star LEAVES team after disastrous Qatar Grand Prix

It has been confirmed that Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has raced his last race with the team at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix following a disastrous outing this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA slam Norris with SHOCK Qatar GP penalty as F1 title battle takes huge swing

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been hit with a penalty from the FIA after an incident at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton endures NIGHTMARE Qatar Grand Prix after bizarre FIA decision

Lewis Hamilton suffered a nightmare Qatar Grand Prix after a bizarre decision from the FIA capped off a miserable race for the Brit.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

Max Verstappen has made a bizarre ‘bat’ claim in reference to his fourth world championship win.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes FIA Alpine Esteban Ocon Qatar Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

  • Yesterday 20:50
F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix

  • November 30, 2024 11:29

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton admits Mercedes fallout after horror Qatar race

  • 36 minutes ago
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Qatar Grand Prix

FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton embarrassed at Qatar GP as Verstappen SLAMS Mercedes star - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x