F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

Lewis Hamilton has dropped an F1 ‘break’ bombshell in a brutal assessment of his performance at the Qatar Grand Prix during the weekend.

F1 star LEAVES team after disastrous Qatar Grand Prix

It has been confirmed that Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has raced his last race with the team at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix following a disastrous outing this weekend.

FIA slam Norris with SHOCK Qatar GP penalty as F1 title battle takes huge swing

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been hit with a penalty from the FIA after an incident at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton endures NIGHTMARE Qatar Grand Prix after bizarre FIA decision

Lewis Hamilton suffered a nightmare Qatar Grand Prix after a bizarre decision from the FIA capped off a miserable race for the Brit.

Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

Max Verstappen has made a bizarre ‘bat’ claim in reference to his fourth world championship win.

