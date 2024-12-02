F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team
Lewis Hamilton has dropped an F1 ‘break’ bombshell in a brutal assessment of his performance at the Qatar Grand Prix during the weekend.
F1 star LEAVES team after disastrous Qatar Grand Prix
It has been confirmed that Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has raced his last race with the team at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix following a disastrous outing this weekend.
FIA slam Norris with SHOCK Qatar GP penalty as F1 title battle takes huge swing
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been hit with a penalty from the FIA after an incident at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
Hamilton endures NIGHTMARE Qatar Grand Prix after bizarre FIA decision
Lewis Hamilton suffered a nightmare Qatar Grand Prix after a bizarre decision from the FIA capped off a miserable race for the Brit.
Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim
Max Verstappen has made a bizarre ‘bat’ claim in reference to his fourth world championship win.
Latest News
Hamilton admits Mercedes fallout after horror Qatar race
- 36 minutes ago
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton embarrassed at Qatar GP as Verstappen SLAMS Mercedes star - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'
- Yesterday 22:57
