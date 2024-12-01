Hamilton endures NIGHTMARE Qatar Grand Prix after bizarre FIA decision
Lewis Hamilton suffered a nightmare Qatar Grand Prix after a bizarre decision from the FIA capped off a miserable race for the Brit.
Having been hit with a penalty for a false start, the seven-time champion was then dealt a further blow later in the race at Lusail.
A wing mirror was spotted on the main straight, however the FIA did not take action via a safety car to clear the track of the debris.
Valtteri Bottas was the first to hit the wing mirror but appeared to sustain no damage unlike his rivals Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.
Lewis Hamilton suffers puncture at Qatar GP
The Mercedes star received a puncture after hitting the debris on the main straight, with Sainz's Ferrari also damaged and both drivers headed into the pits.
A safety car was eventually deployed as a result of the debris, however the damage was already done for Hamilton who dropped all the way down to P16.
Whilst the Brit managed to gain a few places on the re-start, it was not long before another safety car was brought out after Sergio Perez spun and Nico Hulkenberg crashed.
The next re-start saw Hamilton shuffle down the order to P14, sandwiched between the RBs of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.
If the evening could not get any worse for Hamilton, the champion was then placed under investigation for speeding in the pitlane.
The FIA slammed the Mercedes star with yet another penalty, this time a drive through which ended his hopes of a points finish.
