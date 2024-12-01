Hamilton drops F1 ‘break’ BOMBSHELL at Qatar Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has dropped an F1 ‘break’ bombshell in a brutal assessment of his performance at the Qatar Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion has been left trailing behind his team-mate George Russell in recent races, with the younger Brit leading a 1-2 for Mercedes at the Las Vegas GP.
Hamilton made a costly mistake in qualifying which prevented him from fighting for pole position, and thus, a chance at a victory around the street track.
Similarly again, Hamilton was out-qualified by Russell for Saturday’s sprint race in Qatar, where the champion unleashed a brutal assessment of his own performance after the session.
Hamilton claimed that he ‘was not fast anymore’ after he only secured a P7 start for the sprint, and his disappointment translated into the race.
At one stage Hamilton challenged Charles Leclerc for fifth, however, his future Ferrari team-mate managed to re-capture the place which led to a deflated response from the champion in his post-race interview.
Speaking to Sky, Hamilton dropped a major bombshell, where he claimed he did not care about his performances anymore and instead looked towards the winter break.
“I have no clue man. I don’t have an answer for you, yeah it's not been great,” Hamilton said.
“At this point I really don’t care. I just want to get through these next couple of races and do my job, turn up and I’m looking forward to the winter break.
“I woke up this morning and I think one of the most important things is to lead with gratitude. I’m really really grateful that I get to do what I love doing, even when there are days when I don’t love it as much.
“I’m really really so lucky to be here amongst all of these other amazing athletes. It's painful when it doesn’t go well, no one likes losing but that's a part of the journey.”
