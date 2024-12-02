Red Bull ELIMINATED as F1 team handed major championship boost

Red Bull's hopes of continuing their run of double championship success have evaporated following a DNF in Qatar which has eliminated them from constructors' title contention.

The race at Lusail International Circuit saw star driver Max Verstappen claim yet another victory for the reigning constructors' champions, but team-mate Sergio Perez failed to put any points on the board in either Sunday's Grand Prix or Saturday's F1 Sprint.

Having now claimed nine grands prix victories throughout the season, 2024 drivers' champion Verstappen has done his fair share of contributing to the team effort, but the consistent poor performance of Perez has now solidified Red Bull's third-place finish in the constructors' standings, mathematically unable to improve with just one race left.

Generally, the race weekend in Qatar provided all 10 teams with a great opportunity for a last-minute points haul given it presented the final Sprint of the season. McLaren made the most of the 19-lap race, securing a vital one-two as they hope to take home their first constructors' title since 1998.

Their battle with Ferrari is now set to go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi after they failed to secure it in Qatar, though. Oscar Piastri's P3 finish was not enough to haul them over the line given the FIA had slapped Lando Norris with a 10-second stop/go penalty.

Further down the order, Alpine's ambitions of a financial boost have returned after Pierre Gasly managed a top-five finish in Qatar.

This result promoted the team back up to P6 in the standings and ahead of rivals Haas and VCARB.

F1 2024 standings

F1 constructors' standings after the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 640

2. Ferrari | 619

3. Red Bull | 581

4. Mercedes | 446

5. Aston Martin | 92

6. Alpine | 59

7. Haas | 54

8. VCARB | 46

9. Williams | 17

10. Sauber | 4



F1 drivers' standings after the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 429 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 349

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 341

4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 291

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 272

6. George Russell | Mercedes | 235

7. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 211

8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 152

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 68

10. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 37

11. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 36

12. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 30

13. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24

14. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 23

15. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 16

16. Alex Albon | Williams | 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12

18. Oliver Bearman | Ferrari/Haas | 7

19. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 5

20. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 4

21. Liam Lawson | VCARB | 4

22. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0

23. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0



