How HEATED Daniel Ricciardo exchange led to Red Bull star's 'serious' change

Newly promoted Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda has opened up over an interaction with Daniel Ricciardo that prompted a major change to his professional attitude.

Tsunoda and Ricciardo were formerly team-mates at Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team, Racing Bulls, before the Aussie star was brutally axed by the outfit midway through the 2024 season and replaced with Liam Lawson.

Lawson and Tsunoda then went head-to-head for the remainder of the 2024 season, and despite Tsunoda boasting four years of experience in the pinnacle of motorsport, Lawson was handed the coveted Red Bull second seat in place of Sergio Perez for this year.

That decision has now come back to haunt Christian Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, as they have once again initiated a controversial driver swap, this time demoting Lawson back to Racing Bulls and finally giving Tsunoda a chance to race as Max Verstappen's team-mate.

Tsunoda admits Ricciardo row prompted attitude switch

The move has been a long time coming for the Japanese star who previously gained a reputation for possessing a fiery persona, with a habit of using foul-mouthed language.

One such example of his short temper was displayed at last year's season-opening grand prix, where Tsunoda and then team-mate Ricciardo were instructed to swap positions in an attempt for the fan-favourite racer to benefit from the change to soft tyres and claim a last-minute spot within the points.

Sadly, both Ricciardo and Tsunoda finished outside the top 10 and as the drivers headed back to the pits, the Japanese racer dangerously divebombed Ricciardo, taking to the radio to sarcastically say: "Yeah thanks guys...I appreciate it."

Ricciardo responded over his own team radio saying: "What the f***? I'll save it. He's a f****** helmet."

Now, in a recent interview with The Independent, Tsunoda has admitted that this awkward on-track spat with Ricciardo was the moment that highlighted the need for him to change for his F1 career to be taken to the next step.

Discussing his shift in attitude, Tsunoda said: "I never felt controlling my emotions was the key to my success, it was just my natural character.

"My mindset would be to take my stress out on the track and then focus afterwards. These days, F1 is more political and has more sponsors. You need to find a balance. You don’t want a driver shouting emotions, the team wants to hear specific feedback.

"I had to change my approach for the future, after what happened with Daniel in Bahrain last year. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be sticking around in F1. It’s the one area I’ve worked really hard at - and it’s helped change my mindset and be more serious."

The 24-year-old has had a promising start to the new season after hiring new management, and has impressed the likes of Marko within Red Bull, with the 81-year-old citing Tsunoda's increasing maturity as a sign that he is ready to step up to Red Bull.

Tsunoda is set to make his debut as four-time champion Verstappen's team-mate this weekend in Suzuka, which also marks his home race.

