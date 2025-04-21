The next Verstappen? New RECORD breaker could emerge from Red Bull talent drought

Red Bull's Formula 1 team currently boasts a driver who year-on-year is cementing his name among the sport's greats.

Ever since making his debut with Red Bull's junior F1 outfit, known then as Toro Rosso, Max Verstappen has smashed multiple records as the youngest driver in history to secure numerous achievements.

At the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, the Dutchman became the youngest F1 driver to make his debut, taking to Albert Park Circuit at the age of 17 years and 166 days.

The now 27-year-old displaced four-time champion and former Red Bull star Sebastian Vettel by doing so, and also went on to secure four world championship titles in double quick time, but could the team's next potential F1 champion be just around the corner?

Could Arvid Lindblad solve Red Bull's F1 talent drought?

As Verstappen claimed his second pole position at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in as many years this weekend, a shining star of Red Bull's junior driver programme benefitted from a post-race penalty, inheriting a historic sprint race victory.

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad was handed a promotion after the original race winner Richard Verschoor was handed a five-second penalty, meaning Lindblad, who started P6, has now become the youngest Formula 2 race winner in the series' history at 17 years old.

Lindblad's career has seemingly gone from strength to strength. He was named rookie of the year in F3 last season, finishing P4 in the final standings, became the Formula Regional Oceania Champion before his debut F2 season had even begun earlier this year and, is reportedly on Red Bull's radar to potentially become an F1 reserve driver having now acquired his superlicence.

However, unless Red Bull secure special dispensation for their junior to compete in F1 machinery, they will have to wait until his 18th birthday in August this year.

Will Red Bull shop outside their talent pool?

After the change of order in the F2 sprint in Jeddah, Josep Maria Marti was also bumped up to P2 as a result, securing a Red Bull junior one-two, with the young talent clearly thriving in the feeder series.

Meanwhile over at Christian Horner's F1 outfit, the future of Verstappen is a hot topic, with rumours persisting that the reigning champion is considering leaving the team with whom he has achieved four drivers' title victories consecutively.

The Dutchman's 2025 campaign has gotten off to an uncharacteristically tumultuous start, with Red Bull's main man only managing one grand prix win across the first five races thanks to difficulties with his RB21.

Whispers often turn to open secrets when it comes to driver transfers in this sport, but whatever Verstappen decides to do with his future, he won't be at Red Bull forever, and the team are in dire need of reliable talent to nurture in his absence.

The champion may choose to take a sabbatical to assess which team has the lead in 2026, he could be swayed by the reportedly monumental financial opportunity at Aston Martin, or who knows, maybe Toto Wolff has had his eye on recruiting him for Mercedes all along.

Nevertheless, Red Bull have run through so many talents within their junior pool that they must learn from their chaotic past should Lindblad make it to F1, his clear hunger and passion for motorsport now joined by a notable record attached to his name.

The F2 star previously promised Lando Norris in 2021 that he would be joining him on the F1 grid in five years, but are Red Bull ready for him?

