Following a thrilling qualifying session in Jeddah, the grid is set for Formula 1's fifth round of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen bounced back in style at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as he threatened to snatch pole from McLaren throughout qualifying, despite their dominant start to the weekend.

A crash and a red flag from Lando Norris at the beginning of Q3 played into Verstappen's hands perfectly, as he re-joined the track once the session was resumed with two sets of soft tyres available to set a flying lap on.

Verstappen's nearest rival Oscar Piastri only had one set remaining, and was unable to produce enough to stop the Dutchman claiming his 42nd career pole position in Saudi Arabia.

Norris will start Sunday's race all the way down in P10, after he failed to set a lap time following the crash and he will have to fight his way through the top ten to retain his championship lead.

Qualifying in Jeddah sets the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling run into Turn 1, where Piastri will be eager to reclaim first position around the narrow street circuit on Sunday.

The order below is the up-to-date grid confirmed by the FIA prior to the race.

F1 Saudi Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on today?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 20 2025 at 8pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (AST) 8:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 6:00 PM Sunday Central Europe (CEST) 7:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 1:00 PM Sunday USA (CDT) 12:00 PM Sunday USA (PDT) 10:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 3:00 AM Monday Australia (AWST) 1:00 AM Monday Australia (ACST) 2:30 AM Monday Mexico (CDT) 11:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 2:00 AM Monday South Africa (SAST) 7:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EET) 7:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 1:00 AM Monday India (IST) 10:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 2:00 PM Sunday Singapore (SST) 1:00 AM Monday Turkiye (EEST) 8:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

