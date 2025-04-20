close global

F1 2025 Saudi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Following a thrilling qualifying session in Jeddah, the grid is set for Formula 1's fifth round of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen bounced back in style at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as he threatened to snatch pole from McLaren throughout qualifying, despite their dominant start to the weekend.

A crash and a red flag from Lando Norris at the beginning of Q3 played into Verstappen's hands perfectly, as he re-joined the track once the session was resumed with two sets of soft tyres available to set a flying lap on.

Verstappen's nearest rival Oscar Piastri only had one set remaining, and was unable to produce enough to stop the Dutchman claiming his 42nd career pole position in Saudi Arabia.

Norris will start Sunday's race all the way down in P10, after he failed to set a lap time following the crash and he will have to fight his way through the top ten to retain his championship lead.

Qualifying in Jeddah sets the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling run into Turn 1, where Piastri will be eager to reclaim first position around the narrow street circuit on Sunday.

The order below is the up-to-date grid confirmed by the FIA prior to the race.

F1 Saudi Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27.294
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.010
3George RussellMercedes+0.113
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.376
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.572
6Carlos SainzWilliams+0.870
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.907
8Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.910
9Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.073
10Lando NorrisMcLarenNO TIME
11Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
12Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
13Fernando AlonsoAston MartinOUT IN Q2
14Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
15Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
16Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
17Jack DoohanAlpineOUT IN Q1
18Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
19Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
20Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q1

What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on today?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 20 2025 at 8pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (AST)8:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)6:00 PM Sunday
Central Europe (CEST)7:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)1:00 PM Sunday
USA (CDT)12:00 PM Sunday
USA (PDT)10:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)3:00 AM Monday
Australia (AWST)1:00 AM Monday
Australia (ACST)2:30 AM Monday
Mexico (CDT)11:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)2:00 AM Monday
South Africa (SAST)7:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EET)7:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)1:00 AM Monday
India (IST)10:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)2:00 PM Sunday
Singapore (SST)1:00 AM Monday
Turkiye (EEST)8:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen handed qualifying shock as huge crash rocks Saudi GP

