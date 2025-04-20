F1 2025 Saudi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Saudi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Following a thrilling qualifying session in Jeddah, the grid is set for Formula 1's fifth round of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen bounced back in style at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as he threatened to snatch pole from McLaren throughout qualifying, despite their dominant start to the weekend.
A crash and a red flag from Lando Norris at the beginning of Q3 played into Verstappen's hands perfectly, as he re-joined the track once the session was resumed with two sets of soft tyres available to set a flying lap on.
Verstappen's nearest rival Oscar Piastri only had one set remaining, and was unable to produce enough to stop the Dutchman claiming his 42nd career pole position in Saudi Arabia.
Norris will start Sunday's race all the way down in P10, after he failed to set a lap time following the crash and he will have to fight his way through the top ten to retain his championship lead.
Qualifying in Jeddah sets the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling run into Turn 1, where Piastri will be eager to reclaim first position around the narrow street circuit on Sunday.
The order below is the up-to-date grid confirmed by the FIA prior to the race.
F1 Saudi Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.294
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.010
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.113
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.376
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.572
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.870
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.907
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.910
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.073
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|NO TIME
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on today?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 20 2025 at 8pm local time (AST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|6:00 PM Sunday
|Central Europe (CEST)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|1:00 PM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|12:00 PM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|3:00 AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|1:00 AM Monday
|Australia (ACST)
|2:30 AM Monday
|Mexico (CDT)
|11:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|2:00 AM Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|1:00 AM Monday
|India (IST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|Singapore (SST)
|1:00 AM Monday
|Turkiye (EEST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen handed qualifying shock as huge crash rocks Saudi GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ex-FIA chief slams 'unfair' treatment following shock resignation
- 59 minutes ago
Ferrari F1 boss speaks out on Lewis Hamilton frustration
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton reflects on 'difficult moment' as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen F1 future CONFIRMED as 2026 details outlined
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton left 'praying' after Ferrari nightmare
- Today 10:55
F1 Race Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 09:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun