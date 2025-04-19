F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen handed qualifying shock as huge crash rocks Saudi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen produced a sensational pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after Lando Norris crashed in Q3, as the championship fight takes a shock twist.
Norris crashed into the wall at the exit of Turn 5 after his McLaren went over the kerb and experienced a huge snap, which he attempted to correct, but he headed straight into the barrier.
The Brit could instantly be heard over team radio, where he called himself a "f***ing idiot" and the session was promptly red flagged.
Norris' crash presented Verstappen with an opportunity however, and was left with two tyres to complete a flying lap on when the session resumed.
Verstappen finally unlocked his car's pace in Jeddah after he topped the timesheets in Q1, and threatened to fight for pole position throughout the session.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was incredibly lucky to compete in Q3 in the first place, after he pipped Alex Albon by just 0.007 seconds to jump out of Q2. The champion will start the grand prix in P7.
F1 Qualifying Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:27.294secs
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.010
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.113
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.376
5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.572
6. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.870
7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.907
8. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.910
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.073
10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - NO TIME
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Alex Albon [Williams]
12. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
14. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]
15. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
17. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
19. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
20. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
