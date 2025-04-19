Lando Norris's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix hopes were severely damaged after suffering a big crash during qualifying.

The Formula 1 world championship leader looked in contention for pole position along with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

But during the crucial Q3 session, the British star made a clumsy mistake in the high speed section to crash into the wall and put himself out - bringing out the red flag in the process and brandishing himself as an 'idiot' in frustration over the team radio.

It leaves him starting the race from 10th position at best for Sunday's grand prix.

Norris's crash comes at a time when the McLaren star has felt the pressure in recent weeks having struggled at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend where a poor qualifying display allowed Piastri to cruise to victory in Sakhir.

More McLaren pain in Saudi Grand Prix qualifying

It proved to be a frustrating evening all round for McLaren, as Piastri failed to take advantage of Norris's crash after he was pipped to pole position by Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile George Russell will line up on the second row for Mercedes where he will feature alongside Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari's evening also proved to be one to forget with Lewis Hamilton's continued struggles throughout the weekend extending into qualifying as he ended up seventh quickest - nearly a second down on pole position.

