Racing driver cleared of rape at Schumacher mansion

Racing driver Joey Mawson has been cleared of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse at the F1 legend's mansion.

Joey Mawson, 30, previously raced in European F3 with Schumacher's son, Mick, and the pair remained friends having been team-mates at Van Amersfoort Racing and title rivals in the ADAC F4 championship in 2016.

His friendship with Mick saw Mawson stay at the Schumacher mansion in Gland, near Geneva on more than one occasion, with the driver accused of sexually assaulting a member of the F1 legend's medical team in 2019.

Mawson had always denied the allegations and insisted the pair had consensual sex.

Mawson was acquitted on all charges today as a Swiss court ruled there was 'insufficient evidence' to convict him.

Mawson acquitted

The nurse issued a statement after the verdict and was quoted by The Sun: “I feel terrible. First I was attacked, then I was sacked and now the court has basically said I am a liar.

“I have been through hell these last six years and the court decides not to convict, saying there was reasonable doubt, but no one can believe it.”

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Mawson's lawyer, Luc Vaney, told German publication BILD: “It’s a just verdict; he can finally make plans for the future now that his name has been cleared.”

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