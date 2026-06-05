close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Michael Schumacher's home in Gland, Switzerland

Racing driver cleared of rape at Schumacher mansion

Michael Schumacher's home in Gland, Switzerland — Photo: © IMAGO

Racing driver cleared of rape at Schumacher mansion

Content Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault claims.

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Racing driver Joey Mawson has been cleared of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse at the F1 legend's mansion.

Joey Mawson, 30, previously raced in European F3 with Schumacher's son, Mick, and the pair remained friends having been team-mates at Van Amersfoort Racing and title rivals in the ADAC F4 championship in 2016.

His friendship with Mick saw Mawson stay at the Schumacher mansion in Gland, near Geneva on more than one occasion, with the driver accused of sexually assaulting a member of the F1 legend's medical team in 2019.

Mawson had always denied the allegations and insisted the pair had consensual sex.

Mawson was acquitted on all charges today as a Swiss court ruled there was 'insufficient evidence' to convict him.

Mawson acquitted

The nurse issued a statement after the verdict and was quoted by The Sun: “I feel terrible. First I was attacked, then I was sacked and now the court has basically said I am a liar.

“I have been through hell these last six years and the court decides not to convict, saying there was reasonable doubt, but no one can believe it.”

Mawson's lawyer, Luc Vaney, told German publication BILD: “It’s a just verdict; he can finally make plans for the future now that his name has been cleared.”

Related

Michael Schumacher

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

The real Michael Schumacher: F1 legend's generosity did not end with his terrible accident

The real Michael Schumacher: F1 legend's generosity did not end with his terrible accident

  • Yesterday 09:50
Racing driver goes on trial for alleged rape of nurse at Schumacher family mansion

Racing driver goes on trial for alleged rape of nurse at Schumacher family mansion

  • June 3, 2026 21:53
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions

  • 5 minutes ago
FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP

FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

18:18
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions
16:24
FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP
15:45
F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP
15:25
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo
14:27
Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions

5 minutes ago
FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP Monaco Grand Prix

FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP

1 hour ago
F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP Monaco Grand Prix

F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

2 hours ago
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x