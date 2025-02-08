Red Bull star poised for F1 promotion after being touted as Verstappen replacement
Red Bull star poised for F1 promotion after being touted as Verstappen replacement
Red Bull star Arvid Lindblad is one step closer to a Formula 1 promotion after being named the team’s next champion by Helmut Marko.
The 17-year-old will move to Formula 2 in 2025, after achieving stunning back-to-back wins at Silverstone last year in F3.
F1 HEADLINES: Vettel RETURNS as Verstappen completes MEGA-MONEY deal
READ MORE: Rosberg predicts Ferrari SWAP after unusual Hamilton verdict
Red Bull have re-committed to their junior programme after the promotions of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.
The team’s bosses have also revealed their hopes that Lindblad could be their next star, with team chief Marko claiming he was their best hope of a champion after Max Verstappen, touting him as a potential future replacement.
To celebrate Verstappen’s fourth championship, click here to pre-order the official champion cap, as worn by the Red Bull driver following his championship-winning drive in Las Vegas.
Red Bull junior Lindblad acquires F1 superlicence
Now, Lindblad has taken the next step towards his F1 dream, after he was crowned the Formula Regional Oceania champion.
The Red Bull junior finished second at the Highlands Motorsport Park event, which was enough to claim the championship with two races to spare.
Not only has the Brit acquired a title, but also 18 points towards his superlicence, in addition to his 15 points from competing in F4 UAE, Italy, and Europe, and 15 points after finishing fourth in F3 last season.
READ MORE: Ricciardo given green light for STUNNING F1 comeback
Lindblad has now passed the required threshold of 40 points which awards him a superlicence, and allows him to participate in F1 sessions in 2025, being eligible to be a reserve driver with either Red Bull or sister team VCARB.
However, at 17, Lindblad requires special dispensation to compete in F1 machinery, until his 18th birthday in August.
Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad has won the Formula Regional Oceania Championship.
That should mean enough points for a Super Licence to become a Red Bull / RB reserve option this year #F1— Chris Medland (@chrismedlandf1.bsky.social) 8 February 2025 at 08:24
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 team put star driver through bizarre pre-season test
- Just now
Ricciardo rejoices in MAJOR 'brother' success
- 58 minutes ago
Red Bull star poised for F1 promotion after being touted as Verstappen replacement
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen outlines exciting plans in RETIREMENT update
- 2 hours ago
Williams F1 team set for NEW signing after early departure
- Today 18:54
Horner issues Red Bull EXIT timeline
- Today 17:44