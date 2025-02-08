Red Bull star poised for F1 promotion after being touted as Verstappen replacement

Red Bull star Arvid Lindblad is one step closer to a Formula 1 promotion after being named the team’s next champion by Helmut Marko.

The 17-year-old will move to Formula 2 in 2025, after achieving stunning back-to-back wins at Silverstone last year in F3.

Red Bull have re-committed to their junior programme after the promotions of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.

The team’s bosses have also revealed their hopes that Lindblad could be their next star, with team chief Marko claiming he was their best hope of a champion after Max Verstappen, touting him as a potential future replacement.

Max Verstappen has four titles with Red Bull

Arvid Lindblad moves up to F2 in 2025

Red Bull junior Lindblad acquires F1 superlicence

Now, Lindblad has taken the next step towards his F1 dream, after he was crowned the Formula Regional Oceania champion.

The Red Bull junior finished second at the Highlands Motorsport Park event, which was enough to claim the championship with two races to spare.

Not only has the Brit acquired a title, but also 18 points towards his superlicence, in addition to his 15 points from competing in F4 UAE, Italy, and Europe, and 15 points after finishing fourth in F3 last season.

Could we see Arvid Lindblad join F1?

Lindblad has now passed the required threshold of 40 points which awards him a superlicence, and allows him to participate in F1 sessions in 2025, being eligible to be a reserve driver with either Red Bull or sister team VCARB.

However, at 17, Lindblad requires special dispensation to compete in F1 machinery, until his 18th birthday in August.