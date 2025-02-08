close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen completes MULTI-MILLION deal as Audi make huge move

The Red Bull star secured his fourth consecutive title victory at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix and has clearly been celebrating as a result.

Audi make HUGE move ahead of F1 arrival

Audi have announced a major move ahead of their entry into Formula 1 as preparations ramp up for their debut season in the sport.

Hamilton move FORCED Ferrari into axing Sainz

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a stark response over his move to Ferrari, which uprooted his predecessor Carlos Sainz from the seat.

F1 'PENALTIES' revealed after cost cap revelations

An unusual 'penalty' has been revealed for many Formula 1 teams ahead of the 2025 season, including Red Bull.

Ferrari UPGRADE revealed in driver lineup switch

A driver upgrade for the Ferrari Formula 1 team has been revealed ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut season in the sport with the Scuderia.

F1 News Today: Ricciardo comeback decision declared as BLOCKBUSTER announcement made
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo comeback decision declared as BLOCKBUSTER announcement made
  • Yesterday 20:21

  • Yesterday 20:21
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as McLaren driver signs with NEW team
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as McLaren driver signs with NEW team
  • February 6, 2025 16:12

  • February 6, 2025 16:12

Latest News

F1 Social

Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Leclerc SPLIT revealed

  • 9 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

New F1 team REVEAL livery ahead of exciting debut

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen completes MULTI-MILLION deal as Audi make huge move

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton secret emerges as Mercedes announce F1 RETURN - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
Latest F1 News

Ferrari UPGRADE revealed in driver lineup switch

  • Yesterday 22:56
F1 Standings

Drivers 2025

