F1 News Today: Verstappen completes MULTI-MILLION deal as Audi make huge move

The Red Bull star secured his fourth consecutive title victory at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix and has clearly been celebrating as a result.

Audi make HUGE move ahead of F1 arrival

Audi have announced a major move ahead of their entry into Formula 1 as preparations ramp up for their debut season in the sport.

Hamilton move FORCED Ferrari into axing Sainz

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a stark response over his move to Ferrari, which uprooted his predecessor Carlos Sainz from the seat.

F1 'PENALTIES' revealed after cost cap revelations

An unusual 'penalty' has been revealed for many Formula 1 teams ahead of the 2025 season, including Red Bull.

Ferrari UPGRADE revealed in driver lineup switch

A driver upgrade for the Ferrari Formula 1 team has been revealed ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut season in the sport with the Scuderia.

