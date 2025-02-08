Aston Martin handed damning Newey blow over NEW F1 rules

Adrian Newey has delivered a damning assessment of the new Formula 1 rules, which could hand Aston Martin a huge blow.

The 66-year-old will join Aston Martin as their managing technical partner in March, after enjoying a period of gardening leave following his exit from Red Bull.

Newey will arrive prior to the regulation changes next year, with the designer's impact expected to be seen in Aston Martin's 2026 challenger.

However, Newey has expressed his concerns over the new regulations, which he has stated could be engine-dominated upon their introduction.

Adrian Newey will attempt to transform Lawrence Stroll's team

Can Aston Martin join the championship fight?

Can Newey deliver a championship challenger for Aston Martin?

From 2026, F1 power units will use 50 per cent electrical and 50 per cent thermal power distribution, in what has been described as the biggest change since 2014.

Alongside a significant engine overhaul, the chassis regulations will also change, and Newey has delivered a bleak assessment over these new rules in particular.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Newey has revealed that he has little knowledge of the new regulations due to his period of gardening leave, which could deliver a huge blow to Aston Martin’s championship chances.

"Because I've been out of Formula 1 since the end of April, then I have little knowledge, little detailed knowledge, of the new regulations, of course, the power unit side of the new regulations have been out some time," he said.

"But in terms of the chassis side of it, and the algorithmic vehicle dynamics, then I don't have much knowledge, so that will give a rapid learning curve when I do start."