close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Aston Martin handed damning Newey blow over NEW F1 rules

Aston Martin handed damning Newey blow over NEW F1 rules

Aston Martin handed damning Newey blow over NEW F1 rules

Aston Martin handed damning Newey blow over NEW F1 rules

Adrian Newey has delivered a damning assessment of the new Formula 1 rules, which could hand Aston Martin a huge blow.

The 66-year-old will join Aston Martin as their managing technical partner in March, after enjoying a period of gardening leave following his exit from Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel RETURNS as Verstappen completes MEGA-MONEY deal

READ MORE: Netflix make HUGE Drive to Survive decision

Newey will arrive prior to the regulation changes next year, with the designer's impact expected to be seen in Aston Martin's 2026 challenger.

However, Newey has expressed his concerns over the new regulations, which he has stated could be engine-dominated upon their introduction.

Adrian Newey will attempt to transform Lawrence Stroll's team
Can Aston Martin join the championship fight?

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Can Newey deliver a championship challenger for Aston Martin?

From 2026, F1 power units will use 50 per cent electrical and 50 per cent thermal power distribution, in what has been described as the biggest change since 2014.

Alongside a significant engine overhaul, the chassis regulations will also change, and Newey has delivered a bleak assessment over these new rules in particular.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Newey has revealed that he has little knowledge of the new regulations due to his period of gardening leave, which could deliver a huge blow to Aston Martin’s championship chances.

"Because I've been out of Formula 1 since the end of April, then I have little knowledge, little detailed knowledge, of the new regulations, of course, the power unit side of the new regulations have been out some time," he said.

"But in terms of the chassis side of it, and the algorithmic vehicle dynamics, then I don't have much knowledge, so that will give a rapid learning curve when I do start."

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

987 votes

READ MORE: FIA race director REPLACED as official statement released

Related

Red Bull Formula 1 Adrian Newey Aston Martin Verstappen Netflix
F1 'PENALTIES' revealed after cost cap revelations
Latest F1 News

F1 'PENALTIES' revealed after cost cap revelations

  • Yesterday 18:58
Newey gets Aston Martin BOOST as team announce new signing
F1 News & Gossip

Newey gets Aston Martin BOOST as team announce new signing

  • February 5, 2025 10:57

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Rosberg predicts Ferrari SWAP after unusual Hamilton verdict

  • 36 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Aston Martin handed damning Newey blow over NEW F1 rules

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track

The FIVE best pieces of Ferrari merch for your partner this Valentine's Day

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari F1 News

Ferrari and McLaren join forces in MAJOR 2026 experiment

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel RETURNS as Verstappen completes MEGA-MONEY deal

  • Today 11:13
F1 Social

Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Leclerc SPLIT revealed

  • Today 10:59
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x