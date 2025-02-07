Netflix make HUGE announcement over Drive to Survive decision

A major return has been confirmed in Formula 1 ahead of the 2025 season as Netflix announces the official date for Drive to Survive to return to our screens.

The hit docuseries catapulted the pinnacle of motorsport to another level of popularity and is now in its seventh year of success.

The show projected personalities like former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo to another level of fame after their appearance in the documentary, with the capsule-style layout of the show deemed a success with audiences across the globe.

Since the first season was released in March 2019, F1 has continued to rise in popularity around the world, particularly in the US, with the ever-growing 24-race calendar now consisting of three American GP weekends- Miami, the US GP in Austin and the race under the lights in Las Vegas.

Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari will likely feature heavily in the new season of Drive to Survive

Daniel Ricciardo became a clear fan-favourite following the release of Netflix's docuseries Drive to Survive

Netflix confirm Drive to Survive Season 7 release date

Now, the American streaming giant has announced that Season 7 of the show will be released on March 7, 2025, just one week before the opening grand prix of the year.

The 2024 season was one of the most exciting on-track in the sport's recent history, with Lewis Hamilton announcing his move to Ferrari, reigning champion Max Verstappen finally having to fight for the drivers' title and McLaren emerging as the best of the pack in the team standings, toppling Red Bull after their domination of the sport for the past two seasons.

With so much drama in the paddock and multiple midseason driver changes, fans will certainly be in for a treat if Netflix have managed to capture the highlights, never mind the full story!

Tom Hutchings, Executive Producer at Box to Box Films production company, said of the announcement: "We’re really excited for fans to watch the new season of Drive to Survive. The 2024 season was incredible both on and off the track, with the action well and truly underway before the first race in Bahrain. Expect more drama and fun from the paddock this season and a few surprises too."

