FIA race director REPLACED as official statement released
The FIA - Formula 1's governing body - have confirmed one of the organisation's key figures is set to be replaced.
The announcement comes just weeks before F1 returns to Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will begin the year as heavy favourite to retain the title he secured for the fourth time in 2024, but will face a significant challenge from the likes of last year's runner-up Lando Norris and a rejuvenated Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
While the new F1 season is fast-approaching, the Formula E campaign is well under way, with two races - in Brazil and Mexico - already in the books.
And ahead of the Jeddah E-Prix on February 15, it has been announced that a major change is coming behind the scenes.
Key motorsport figure to resign
Having held the position for the past seven years, Formula E race director Scot Elkins has decided to resign from his role due to personal reasons.
Though the American won't officially finish until after the Miami E-Prix in April, he will be replaced by deputy race director Marek Hanaczewski in Jeddah to begin the transition before taking over the reins later this year.
In a statement, Elkins said: “After 10 years in Formula E, the time has come for me to retire as Race Director.
"With the recent loss of my father this past December, I have new responsibilities that require my time and attention at home.
"While I had hoped to complete Season 11 and retire at its conclusion, my plans have now been accelerated and my focus remains on my family.
"Although I am very sad to leave, I am confident in the staff that will remain. We have worked closely together and I know they are committed to making the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship a success, this season and in the many to come.”
