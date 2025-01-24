close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025

FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025

FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025

FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025

The FIA - the governing body of Formula 1, Formula E and World Rally among many others - have confirmed the introduction of am exciting new pit-lane feature for 2025.

The fresh addition - which will make its debut next month - comes ahead of what promises to be a thrilling year in the world of motorsport.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

READ MORE: The 12-second driving test that every F1 superstar must pass

Having been in development for over two years, anticipation has been gradually building to see the implementation of the unique concept in action on the track.

Formula E is already three races into the new season
The new innovation will make its debut at the Saudi Arabia E-Prixi in February

What can fans expect from new feature?

PIT BOOST provides drivers competing in Formula E with a 10 per cent energy increase designed to race cars through a 30-second rapid energy boost in the pit-lane.

Each driver will be required to make the mandatory pitstop between a set number of laps during this season's e-prix events in Saudi Arabia, Monaco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London among others.

The sport's bosses hope to see the change bring added excitement on race days, and force teams to factor in another strategic element to their planning as they measure of the benefits of the boost with potentially losing track position.

READ MORE: Cullen and Hamilton 'REUNITE' as stunning Ferrari project details emerge

In a statement, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, Alberto Longo, said: "It marks one of the most ambitious and impactful additions not just to our series, but modern day motorsport.

"The potential for dramatic overtakes, unexpected twists, and human ingenuity will elevate the excitement for our fans and showcase Formula E and the FIA’s relentless commitment to innovation.

"As a series born to enhance the technology transfer from the race track to the road, it marks a step change for consumer vehicles and the future potential of EV performance.”

READ MORE: Cullen SPOTTED at Hamilton Ferrari debut after high-profile split

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 McLaren FIA Formula E
The 12-second driving test that every F1 superstar must pass
Latest F1 News

The 12-second driving test that every F1 superstar must pass

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 drivers facing RACE BANS as new FIA punishment system introduced
Latest F1 News

F1 drivers facing RACE BANS as new FIA punishment system introduced

  • Yesterday 17:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

FIA steward issues major Aston Martin warning after Newey signing

  • 26 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 driver tipped to make SHOCK exit from the sport

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner REPLACES F1 champion in test as new Red Bull video emerges

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo teams up with Verstappen as axed F1 star returns - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x