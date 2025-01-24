FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025

The FIA - the governing body of Formula 1, Formula E and World Rally among many others - have confirmed the introduction of am exciting new pit-lane feature for 2025.

The fresh addition - which will make its debut next month - comes ahead of what promises to be a thrilling year in the world of motorsport.

Having been in development for over two years, anticipation has been gradually building to see the implementation of the unique concept in action on the track.

Formula E is already three races into the new season

The new innovation will make its debut at the Saudi Arabia E-Prixi in February

What can fans expect from new feature?

PIT BOOST provides drivers competing in Formula E with a 10 per cent energy increase designed to race cars through a 30-second rapid energy boost in the pit-lane.

Each driver will be required to make the mandatory pitstop between a set number of laps during this season's e-prix events in Saudi Arabia, Monaco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London among others.

The sport's bosses hope to see the change bring added excitement on race days, and force teams to factor in another strategic element to their planning as they measure of the benefits of the boost with potentially losing track position.

In a statement, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, Alberto Longo, said: "It marks one of the most ambitious and impactful additions not just to our series, but modern day motorsport.

"The potential for dramatic overtakes, unexpected twists, and human ingenuity will elevate the excitement for our fans and showcase Formula E and the FIA’s relentless commitment to innovation.

"As a series born to enhance the technology transfer from the race track to the road, it marks a step change for consumer vehicles and the future potential of EV performance.”

