Newey drops NEW F1 team domination bombshell

Adrian Newey has opened up on his expectations in Formula 1 when his first creation at Aston Martin comes to life.

Newey will work on the team's 2026 car, with a vast swathe of regulation changes set to hit the sport that season and completely upend the current state of the grid.

F1 teams weren't allowed to work on their 2026 cars last year, in order to avoid anyone writing off 2024 and 2025 to get a giant head-start on the first post-regulation change season, but this year will see efforts begin in earnest.

Legendary designer Newey announced his departure from Red Bull last season after nearly two decades with the team, prompting a massive bidding war for his services due to his status as the gold standard of F1 engineers.

Adrian Newey has signed with Lawrence Stroll's Aston Martin outfit

Newey is the most decorated designer in F1 history

How will F1 react to rule changes?

In an interview with AMuS, Newey spoke on the upcoming changes, stating: "I think there has to be a big chance that it's an engine formula at the start."

"I can't remember another time in Formula 1 when both the chassis regulations and the engine regulations have changed simultaneously, and where, in this case, the chassis regulations have been very much written to try to compensate, let's say the power unit regulations.

"So it's it's an extra dimension. I think engine manufacturers will have learnt to an extent on the lack of preparation that the rivals to Mercedes did prior to that change. But there has to be a chance that one manufacturer will come out well on top, and it will become a power unit dominated regulation at least to start with.

"And there's a chance that, if it's on the combustion engine side of it, that it will last through the length of the formula, because the way the regulations are written it is quite difficult for people behind to catch up."

Off the back of his own comments that the 2026 changes could prove tricky for teams and designers such as himself, Newey could be in for a monumental challenge as he attempts to return Aston Martin to a competitive team.