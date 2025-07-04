'Fun' Daniel Ricciardo Silverstone memories revealed in face slap howler

Daniel Ricciardo’s memories at Silverstone have surfaced ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, after his former team-mate Lando Norris reminisced on their McLaren partnership.

The F1 fan-favourite hasn’t stepped into a racing car since the 2024 Singapore GP, where he was axed from Racing Bulls and subsequently entered retirement.

However, Ricciardo’s memory lives on in F1 and particularly at Silverstone, where Norris re-lived a viral moment from when they were team-mates.

In 2022, Norris and Ricciardo took part in a highly competitive space hopper race at Silverstone, where the Aussie whacked his team-mate in the face with the spherical inflatable.

Speaking in a Silverstone special of Sky Sports' The F1 Show, Norris said: "We always have fun here, especially with Daniel, I remember he hit me in the face."

Having reflected on his memories with Ricciardo during their time as McLaren team-mates, Norris' 2025 team-mate Oscar Piastri then joked: "I can hit you in the face if you like!"

What is Daniel Ricciardo doing now?

Ricciardo has not returned to racing since his F1 exit, and has instead been busy with new partnerships alongside his clothing brand Enchante.

A return to F1 appears to be off the cards for the 36-year-old, having rejected the possibility of a comeback with new team Cadillac for 2026, but the former Red Bull and McLaren star appears to be emerging out into public again.

Ricciardo made his first trackside appearance since leaving F1 at Buckmore Park last week, where junior racing stars competed in his own karting event - the Daniel Ricciardo Series.

At the start of July, Ricciardo also made a surprise appearance in the crowd at Wimbledon, where he was joined by his parents Joe and Grace, to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Despite his exit in 2024, Ricciardo boasts an impressive F1 career which includes eight wins - including Monaco in 2018 - three pole positions and 32 podiums, which should make him an attractive candidate for alternative racing categories across the globe.

