Hamilton move FORCED Ferrari into axing Sainz

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a stark response over his move to Ferrari, which uprooted his predecessor Carlos Sainz from the seat.

Hamilton is now settling into his new team but with less than two months to go until the 2025 season opener, new details have emerged on how the champion came to be on Ferrari's radar.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo comeback decision declared as BLOCKBUSTER announcement made

READ MORE: FIA race director REPLACED as official statement released

The F1 legend has now officially left Mercedes after 12 successful years, where he earned six of his seven drivers' titles and contributed to the Silver Arrows' domination of the constructors' championship between 2014 and 2021.

Since the reintroduction of the ground effect era in 2022 however, Mercedes have fallen short of championship contention, with Hamilton looking for a new challenge elsewhere on the grid.

After being reunited at Ferrari with his former Mercedes ally Angela Cullen, 2025 could be the year he finally secures a record-breaking eighth championship.

Ferrari have finally dropped the official 2025 merch, click here to shop Hamilton's debut kit in red.

Charles Leclerc will be joined by new team-mate Lewis Hamilton this season

Carlos Sainz Sr, father of former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, has revealed new details over Lewis Hamilton's team switch

READ MORE: F1 plans for SCOTTISH Grand Prix revealed

Sainz Sr. reveals insider details on Hamilton Ferrari switch

Following the news of Hamilton's move to Ferrari this time last year, it became clear pretty quickly that it would be Sainz who would have to be replaced at the Scuderia rather than the team's beloved ‘il Predestinato’, Charles Leclerc.

Sainz appeared to part ways in a more than amicable manner with the team, appearing teary-eyed during his final grand prix weekend racing in red in Abu Dhabi.

Since the departure, Sainz has made himself at home with Williams F1 team and appears to be fully on board with James Vowles' vision to return the Grove-based outfit to their former championship glory.

Now however, Sainz's father, rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr, has revealed insider details over how his son's exit from Ferrari came about, revealing that it was supposedly Hamilton who initiated the deal.

"I wouldn't say that Ferrari behaved badly, the circumstances were simply created for the perfect storm," Sainz Sr explained whilst appearing on the El Cafelito podcast.

"The team was happy with Carlos, but this opportunity was created because it was generated by Hamilton himself."

Went on to further detail how Hamilton's team switch went down, revealing: "It was him who approached Ferrari and created the opportunity."

"Maybe he could have been more transparent, but then the negotiations would have leaked out and Ferrari absolutely did not want that."