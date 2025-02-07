Ferrari UPGRADE revealed in driver lineup switch

A driver upgrade for the Ferrari Formula 1 team has been revealed ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut season in the sport with the Scuderia.

The seven-time champion announced this time last year that he would be leaving his former Mercedes team for 2025 and beyond and would instead be signing with Ferrari in an attempt to boost his chances of securing a historic eighth drivers' title with the team.

Hamilton has now officially joined Ferrari and was pictured racing in red for the first time last month, although fans will have to wait for his public debut alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc at the 2025 season opener on March 16.

In his pursuit of record-breaking championship success, the 40-year-old legend put former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz out of a seat after four seasons and four grand prix victories with Fred Vasseur's outfit.

Ferrari opted to sign Lewis Hamilton for 2025 and drop Carlos Sainz

Ferrari have signed many world champions to their ranks during their time in F1

Sainz given Ferrari boot in Hamilton replacement repeat

Although Sainz has now officially left the Italian outfit and joined Williams F1 team, the Spaniard has been hit with the reality of his replacement all over again via the Ferrari app.

Ahead of Sainz's first season away from the Scuderia since 2020, the 30-year-old has been removed as an option on the official Ferrari app, which lets users customise their experience through their driver lineup choice.

The Ferrari app now lists Lewis Hamilton as a 'favourite driver' option

Upon opening the app, fans are given the choice to select their favourite driver, car and circuit, with Hamilton now lined up behind Leclerc and other prestigious Ferrari alumni such as Kimi Raikkonen, Michael Schumacher, Gilles Villeneuve and Niki Lauda.