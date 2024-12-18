Marko reveals Verstappen driver REPLACEMENT choice

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed the driver he would like to replace Max Verstappen when he leaves the team.

The Dutchman's contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, but that has not prevented speculation about an early exit from the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton mid-season SACK threat revealed as champion finally makes Ferrari debut

READ MORE: Ricciardo Red Bull UPDATE emerges after F1 offer

Toto Wolff attempted to sign the champion following Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit, with Verstappen recently confirming that they had engaged in talks.

However, the 27-year-old added that he will remain faithful to Red Bull, as he signs off the year with a fourth consecutive world title.

Toto Wolff attempted to sign Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Max Verstappen has stated that he is happy at Red Bull

How long will Max Verstappen remain at Red Bull?

Verstappen’s current success has not stopped Red Bull chief Helmut Marko from considering the complexion of the team after he leaves, and has revealed the junior driver he imagines as Red Bull's next champion.

Speaking on the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Marko stated that while they do not expect a new Verstappen, Arvid Lindblad is a promising candidate.

"We are not looking for a new Max, we are looking for a new champion and the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad," he said.

READ MORE: Perez lands NEW drive as Red Bull reveal contract regret

Will Arvid Lindblad be Red Bull's next champion?

The 17-year-old competed in the F3 championship with PREMA in 2024, where he impressed on his debut and finished fourth overall in the standings.

Lindblad achieved four wins across the season, including a dominant weekend during his home race at Silverstone, where he claimed both the sprint and feature race victory.

As a reward for his impressive performances, the Red Bull junior will move up to F2 in 2025 and compete with Campos Racing.

READ MORE: Hamilton McLaren BOMBSHELL emerges as star officially exits Mercedes

Related