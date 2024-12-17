close global

Verstappen reveals SHOCK Mercedes transfer talks

Max Verstappen has revealed that he engaged in shock Mercedes transfer talks during the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull endured a difficult season both on and off the track in 2024, with team principal Christian Horner being placed under investigation after accusations of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, but the controversy triggered an internal dispute within Red Bull, with Jos Verstappen calling for the team boss to step down.

Red Bull’s woes soon materialised on-track after Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley announced their respective departures, and the team slipped behind rivals McLaren and Ferrari.

The 2024 season got off to a controversial start for Christian Horner
Red Bull finished third in 2024

Will Max Verstappen move to Mercedes?

The internal dispute has since settled at Red Bull, and Verstappen went on to claim the drivers’ title after he asserted that he would remain with the team amid speculation over his future.

During Red Bull’s controversy however, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff made several public pitches for Verstappen’s signature, which only accelerated exit rumours concerning the Dutchman.

Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, but the champion is believed to have an exit clause in that contract, and has since revealed that he engaged in talks with Wolff during the 2024 season.

"You always talk to each other, and I'm not lying that we sat together. That in itself is not a problem either, I think. In the end, it's still very nice where I am now," Verstappen said to Viaplay.

Max Verstappen has admitted to having talks with Toto Wolff

"I think we have had very constructive conversations. I think everyone has always been very open and honest with each other, but on the other hand, I'm also very loyal to my own team.

"I just feel at home there, so then there's not a lot to gain at the moment. I'm still very young, so a lot can happen in the future as well."

