F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
McLaren's constructors' championship hopes were given a huge boost at the Qatar Grand Prix, as Oscar Piastri secured victory in the sprint race.
Following some impressive teamwork between the Woking outfit's two drivers to keep George Russell at bay throughout the race, Lando Norris gave up his victory on the line to repay a favour that Piastri had previously done for him at the Brazilian GP.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race
READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix
Norris had led the race from the start, having taken pole position on Friday, but decided to give up the race victory, handing Piastri the extra point gained from a sprint race win.
The McLaren one-two means that the papaya outfit now sit 30 points ahead of closest challengers Ferrari with just two grands prix left in the 2024 season as they hunt a first teams' title since 1998.
Russell took the final podium spot in his Mercedes, while the Ferraris could only manage fourth and fifth.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen suffered a disastrous start to the race, losing three positions on the first lap, but recovered to finish eighth, picking up a solitary point.
Below is the final classification from the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, as confirmed in an official FIA document.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton and Verstappen penalty verdict at Qatar Grand Prix
2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint - Final classification
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.136s
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.410s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.326s
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.073s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +5.650s
7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.508s
8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +10.368s
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +14.513s
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +15.485s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.204s
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +23.351s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.421s
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.379s
15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +33.062s
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +34.356s
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.102s
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +35.639s
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1:11.436s
20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1:14.371s
Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
How does the F1 Sprint work?
Sprint races are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.
It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.
The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.
This season has featured six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.
READ MORE: Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 11 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race
- 41 minutes ago
F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Perez BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team sign NEW driver for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:53
FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in shock Qatar Grand Prix twist
- Yesterday 23:17
Red Bull star ruled OUT of race at Qatar Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec