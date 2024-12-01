F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied

McLaren's constructors' championship hopes were given a huge boost at the Qatar Grand Prix, as Oscar Piastri secured victory in the sprint race.

Following some impressive teamwork between the Woking outfit's two drivers to keep George Russell at bay throughout the race, Lando Norris gave up his victory on the line to repay a favour that Piastri had previously done for him at the Brazilian GP.

Norris had led the race from the start, having taken pole position on Friday, but decided to give up the race victory, handing Piastri the extra point gained from a sprint race win.

The McLaren one-two means that the papaya outfit now sit 30 points ahead of closest challengers Ferrari with just two grands prix left in the 2024 season as they hunt a first teams' title since 1998.

Russell took the final podium spot in his Mercedes, while the Ferraris could only manage fourth and fifth.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen suffered a disastrous start to the race, losing three positions on the first lap, but recovered to finish eighth, picking up a solitary point.

Below is the final classification from the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, as confirmed in an official FIA document.

Oscar Piastri claimed sprint race victory ahead of Lando Norris

2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.136s

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.410s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.326s

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.073s

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +5.650s

7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.508s

8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +10.368s

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +14.513s

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +15.485s

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.204s

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +23.351s

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.421s

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.379s

15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +33.062s

16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +34.356s

17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.102s

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +35.639s

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1:11.436s

20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1:14.371s



Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprint races are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

This season has featured six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

