Red Bull championship bid FAILING as F1 team DEMOTED
Red Bull's star man Max Verstappen was crowned world champion for the fourth consecutive year in Las Vegas, but the team's constructors' championship challenge is faltering.
The FIA have officially announced the standings in each championship, following a stunning race victory for George Russell in a Mercedes one-two.
Following eight grand prix victories throughout 2024, Verstappen finally sealed the drivers' championship title, finishing ahead of his main rival Lando Norris in Vegas to seal the deal.
Verstappen's fifth-place finish, however, was not particularly inspiring as a one-off race result, and with Sergio Perez down in 10th, Red Bull took another big hit in the constructors' standings.
Ferrari's chances of claiming their first title success since 2008 were boosted by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's third and fourth-placed finishes, with Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri down in sixth and eighth respectively.
McLaren are now 24 points ahead of Ferrari, and 53 points ahead of reigning champions Red Bull, whose hopes of a third successive championship double seem to be fading.
One team's ambitions of a financial boost from a high championship finish were handed a blow in Vegas, as they were demoted to a lower position in the standings.
Alpine had risen all the way up to sixth following a stunning double podium at the Brazilian GP, but that position is now occupied by Haas after a strong showing from Nico Hulkenberg.
F1 constructors' standings after the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
1. McLaren | 608
2. Ferrari | 584
3. Red Bull | 555
4. Mercedes | 425
5. Aston Martin | 86
6. Haas | 50
7. Alpine | 49
8. VCARB | 46
9. Williams | 17
10. Sauber | 0
F1 drivers' standings after the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 403 points
2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 340
3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 319
4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 268
5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 259
6. George Russell | Mercedes | 217
7. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 208
8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 152
9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 62
10. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 35
11. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 30
12. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 26
13. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24
14. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 23
15. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 14
16. Alex Albon | Williams | 12
17. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12
18. Oliver Bearman | Ferrari/Haas | 7
19. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 5
20. Liam Lawson | VCARB | 4
21. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 0
22. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0
23. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0
