F1 team chief makes huge DEMAND after summoning HQ meeting
A Formula 1 boss has made a major demand of his squad during a team meeting at their headquarters.
His comments came in the wake of last weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen took a huge step towards clinching a fourth consecutive world championship.
Starting from 17th on the grid, the Dutchman surged through the field and demonstrated his expertise in testing conditions to secure an unlikely victory.
The 27-year-old had gone 10 grands prix since last featuring on the top step of the podium and his relief was clear to see as he celebrated with his team and partner Kelly Piquet after the race.
Title rival Lando Norris could only come home sixth, putting the McLaren star 62 points behind his Red Bull counterpart with just three rounds remaining.
Celebrations continue for Alpine
It was also a memorable occasion for Alpine, who were stunned to finish the day with both drivers in the top three.
Frenchman Esteban Ocon - in his final season with the team - followed Verstappen over the line, ahead of team-mate and compatriot Pierre Gasly.
The result earned Alpine 33 precious points and propelled them up to sixth spot in the constructors' championship, and put them in prime position to secure a $50million windfall.
But, addressing the team at their base in Oxfordshire, team chief Flavio Briatore delivered a hefty demand as he joined his colleagues in celebrating.
"In the end, we win it together and we lose it together, but this weekend was really super and our drivers did an amazing job," said the Italian in a video published on X.
"We did a super job because everyone did a super job. As Oliver [Oakes, team principal] said, we are working much harder.
"I want the champagne not only today, I want it maybe once a month - it would not be the worst thing.
"Congratulations and thank you all very much."
