McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
McLaren have confirmed that one of their most exciting talents will leave the team to drive for another Formula 1 outfit in 2025 and beyond.
The British team have enjoyed a stunning campaign to date and lead the way in the constructors' championship going into the final three races of 2024.
Spearheaded by driving duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren have been this year's surprise package, outperforming reigning champions Red Bull as well as Ferrari and Mercedes.
Should they go on to finish the job, the squad will celebrate its first championship victory since 1998.
McLaren announce driver exit
But, while the future looks bright for the Silverstone-based outfit, one of their promising drivers has decided to embark on a new challenge in the sport as he looks forward to lining up for Sauber in 2025.
Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed as one half of their driver lineup earlier this year, and speculation over who would team up with the German has grabbed much of the headlines.
Now, following the news that the Swiss team - who will transition to Audi in 2026 - will release current pairing Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the name of the man to step up has been revealed as McLaren's Gabriel Bortoleto.
The Brazilian F2 racer had been part of the McLaren Driver Development programme and has demonstrated his quality throughout this campaign. With just two races remaining, he leads the drivers' standings in the second tier and is closing in on an impressive championship victory.
Just 20 years old, Bortoleto is tipped to achieve big things in the sport and will move on with the blessings of his current employers, who paid tribute to their starlet on social media.
All the best for the future, @gabortoleto85. 🧡— McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 6, 2024
Gabriel Bortoleto will be released from the McLaren Driver Development programme at the end of the 2024 season to pursue a new opportunity in his career. pic.twitter.com/Wg0Y2ZxucR
