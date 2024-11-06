close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

McLaren have confirmed that one of their most exciting talents will leave the team to drive for another Formula 1 outfit in 2025 and beyond.

The British team have enjoyed a stunning campaign to date and lead the way in the constructors' championship going into the final three races of 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR future update

Spearheaded by driving duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren have been this year's surprise package, outperforming reigning champions Red Bull as well as Ferrari and Mercedes.

Should they go on to finish the job, the squad will celebrate its first championship victory since 1998.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have taken McLaren to the top of the standings
F2 leader Gabriel Bortoleto will make the move to Sauber next season

READ MORE: New Audi F1 lineup confirmed after brutal driver AXING

McLaren announce driver exit

But, while the future looks bright for the Silverstone-based outfit, one of their promising drivers has decided to embark on a new challenge in the sport as he looks forward to lining up for Sauber in 2025.

Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed as one half of their driver lineup earlier this year, and speculation over who would team up with the German has grabbed much of the headlines.

Now, following the news that the Swiss team - who will transition to Audi in 2026 - will release current pairing Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the name of the man to step up has been revealed as McLaren's Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bortoleto will team up with veteran Nico Hulkenberg in 2025

READ MORE: Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation

The Brazilian F2 racer had been part of the McLaren Driver Development programme and has demonstrated his quality throughout this campaign. With just two races remaining, he leads the drivers' standings in the second tier and is closing in on an impressive championship victory.

Just 20 years old, Bortoleto is tipped to achieve big things in the sport and will move on with the blessings of his current employers, who paid tribute to their starlet on social media.

READ MORE: Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers CRYPTIC F1 future statement in 'last' admission

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
F1 News Today: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed
Audi

Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed

  • Today 12:28

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

F1 driver labelled a ‘DISGRACE’ in brutal replacement verdict

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Driver Transfers

McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
Audi

Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed

  • Today 12:28
F1 2025

F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

  • Today 12:21
F1 Drivers Height

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

  • Today 12:20
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x