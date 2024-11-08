F1 News Today: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued

Red Bull's junior team have announced the signing of a very talented young driver ahead of the 2025 season.

Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer

Williams have issued an official statement regarding Carlos Sainz and a transfer to Red Bull.

Hamilton F1 RETIREMENT bombshell dropped

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's retirement plan has been discussed in a huge reveal.

Hamilton, Verstappen & F1 stars call out FIA in JAW-DROPPING announcement

The FIA have been called out by the 2024 F1 drivers - specifically president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Schumacher girlfriend shows off STUNNING ring in 'engagement' post

The partner of ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher has taken to social media to confirm a relationship update.

