Hamilton, Verstappen & F1 stars call out FIA in JAW-DROPPING announcement

Formula 1 drivers have formed a united front issuing stinging criticism of the FIA in a scathing announcement.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) has called out FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in an official statement in direct response to the swearing saga which has dominated plenty of headlines in the sport over recent months.

The issue of drivers using foul language came under the microscope in September when Ben Sulayem stated that he wanted to see the drivers use less foul language. While any inappropriate words are bleeped out for TV audiences, the 62-year-old argued that everyone involved in the sport should take more responsibility for their words.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hit out at the FIA chief in the wake of his comments, before 2024 championship leader Max Verstappen was handed F1's equivalent of community service for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

That punishment resulted in the Dutchman refusing to answer questions from the media at subsequent press appearances over the weekend.

All 20 F1 drivers have shown solidarity in criticising the FIA

Max Verstappen refused to answer media questions at an official press conference in Singapore

F1 drivers scathe FIA

Now, the GPDA - which is effectively the F1 drivers' union - has delivered a damning statement, criticising the sport's bosses and questioning the decision-making process regarding a wide range of issues.

The statement which was shared on the organisation's Instagram page, began: "As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee's decision, whether they like it or not, indeed whether they agree with it or not.

"This is how sport works. The drivers (our members) are no different and fully understand that. Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans."

Lewis Hamilton has openly voiced his concerns regarding the FIA this season

The statement then turned to swearing: "With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or driving situation.

"We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

"Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media about matters as trivial as wearing of jewellery and underpants.

"The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has come under fire for recent comments

After revealing that they had been calling for the FIA and its president to share details regarding the strategy of financial fines, the statement concluded: "The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote our great sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it,"

"We are playing our part."

It remains to be seen how the FIA and its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem respond to the announcement.

