Audi F1 project facing MAJOR problem after driver signing announcement

Ahead of their highly-anticipated entry to Formula 1 in 2026, Audi have been making major moves in recent months.

The German brand are set to take over Sauber and enter the series officially when new regulations are introduced in two seasons' time, although, arguably, they are already having a significant influence on the team.

Earlier this season, for example, it was confirmed that Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg would be making the switch to Sauber for the 2025 season, signing a multi-year deal that will then see him drive for Audi in 2026.

Furthermore, in non-driver roles, Audi have also made some exciting captures, some that are already getting stuck in with the decision-making, and some that are still yet to join.

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was appointed chief operating and chief technical officer at Sauber Motorsport as of early August, hired by Audi, and the ambitious project have also snapped up highly-respected Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to become their team principal when they enter the sport.

Now, in another move that, from the outside, looks an excellent one, the team have signed up Brazilian phenom and current Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto to partner Hulkenberg at Sauber in 2025, and Audi in 2026.

Their driver pairing seems like an excellent mix of experience and bright young talent, but, even despite another strong driver acquisition, the Audi F1 project still faces some major hurdles ahead of their entry to the grid.

Sauber pointless in 2024

Whilst the team have done away with their driver lineup from this season, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu tossed to the side, they unfortunately cannot do the same with their car.

Indeed, with the current set of regulations set to continue for one more year, even with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the team, Sauber's struggles are likely to continue into 2025.

Throughout the 2024 season, the re-branded black and bright green car has been by far and away the slowest on the grid and this has shown in their results.

Whilst not a world-beater, Bottas is a 10-time Grand Prix winner and 67-time podium finisher, yet, the best results he has been able to extract from Sauber's woeful machinery this campaign are three 13th-place finishes in Monaco, Canada and Brazil.

Whilst some may question the Finn's motivation now he is at the bottom end of the grid, Bottas' team-mate Zhou Guanyu - who should be hungry to perform and prove he deserves a spot in F1 - has not fared any better.

Like Bottas, Zhou's best finish of the season was a P13, registered at the Spanish Grand Prix back in June.

All of the above has resulted in Sauber sitting rock-bottom of the F1 constructors' standings with zero points - the only team yet to register this season and barring a freak turnaround, it is likely to stay that way with just three rounds remaining.

As alluded to above, the team face a huge winter to try and make their 2025 car more competitive, otherwise, it could be another long, miserable and demoralising season ahead.

Major regulations change coming in 2026

Whilst Audi can take comfort in the fact there are new regulations on the way, meaning that the above pain would only have to be suffered for one more season, those major changes bring a whole new challenge.

First and foremost, Audi are set to manufacture their own engine. This is a mammoth task for any team, and we saw at the beginning of the 'Turbo-Hybrid Era' in 2014 just how crucial it is to get this aspect right.

Yet, for all their good work in signing key personnel and drivers, rumours have persisted in the background that things may not quite be on track on this side of things.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has already revised the team's previous goal of winning by 2028, whilst Binotto has likened gaining success with Audi to climbing Mount Everest.

Furthermore, the Italian has even confessed the team will have a lot of catching up to do compared to their rivals when they finally hit the track.

Of course, complex aerodynamic regulation changes are also a major consideration, with German F1 legend Gerhard Berger having already warned the team that they may struggle in this regard, citing Red Bull's early problems after their entry to the grid despite having F1 genius Adrian Newey onboard.

All in all, whilst Audi's F1 project is making good progress in terms of personnel and driver signings, major problems and question marks persist over Sauber's performance next season, and Audi's when they officially hit the grid in 2026.

After a poor 2024, it would be almost impossible to have a worse 2025, but the team must be under no illusions that refreshing their driver lineup will reap rewards without a considerable revamp elsewhere.

