F1 team set for NEW NAME in 2025 after key confirmation

One of Red Bull's Formula 1 teams is set for a new name come the 2025 season, their CEO has confirmed.

Austrian conglomerate Red Bull GmbH currently own two constructors competing on the grid - Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB.

The latter of those teams - commonly referred to as the Red Bull 'sister' or 'junior' team, has undergone several name changes in recent years.

From Toro Rosso to AlphaTauri, to Visa Cash App RB, from next season, they will have a new name once again.

Red Bull are the defending F1 constructors' champions
Visa Cash App RB will have a new name again next season

F1 team set for new name

Although it is only a minor tweak to their current title, Visa Cash App RB are set to be known as 'Racing Bulls' in 2025, according to Formula.Hu.

This was then confirmed by VCARB CEO Peter Bayer at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Speaking to ServusTV via Autosport about the plans, Bayer confirmed the name switch, but stressed that it was not a dramatic change: “Racing Bulls, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls - nothing will actually change,"

“The only question throughout the year was: 'What does RB mean, what does RB mean?' Now we're making it official. RB means Racing Bulls.”

CEO Peter Bayer (left) insists the move does not represent a major change

The move represents a U-turn on previous plans to rename the outfit, having made it clear earlier in the 2024 campaign that the 'RB' in their name stood for just that, and not 'Racing Bulls' as they were commonly being referred to.

Formal confirmation of the change is set to come when the FIA publishes its F1 entry list for 2025, and it is expected that much of the current sponsorship from the likes of Visa and Cash App will remain heavily prominent on the team's car.

With their name for next season set, VCARB are left with just their driver lineup to finalise ahead of next season.

F1 Standings

