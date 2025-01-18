Red Bull team announce NEW signing in official statement

One of Red Bull's Formula 1 teams have announced a major new signing ahead of the 2025 season.

It is now just several weeks until the 2025 campaign starts to kick into gear, with pre-season testing set to take place in Bahrain from February 26 until February 28.

Following that, teams and their stars will then head to Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 set to host the 2025 opener.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, however, will be heading down under with a new sponsor after an official statement was released earlier this week.

Red Bull team announce new sponsor

VCARB have confirmed that Dynatrace has now become the official observability and performance analytics technology partner of the team, with the deal starting with the new season.

An official team statement read: "In a sport where milliseconds determine victory, contextual real-time data transforms racing from reactive to predictive, giving teams a competitive edge that can mean the difference between podium success and mechanical failure,"

"The Dynatrace AI-powered observability and analytics platform will help transform how VCARB observes, monitors, and analyzes the millions of interconnected data points it takes to run an F1 team, allowing VCARB to respond to complex performance challenges with greater accuracy and reliability."

As part of the announcement, VCARB CEO Peter Bayer hailed the deal, claiming the new partnership gives the team an edge over their rivals.

“In F1, every millisecond matters," Bayer explained.

"Having Dynatrace on board gives us an edge by enabling unparalleled insights and analytics that translate into performance gains.

“Their AI expertise and leading observability technology perfectly complement our team’s pursuit of excellence and passion for winning.”

It will certainly be exciting to see how this new partnership impacts VCARB's results on track when we go racing again in March.

The team finished P8 in the 2024 constructors' standings and will no doubt be looking to improve on that heading into the new season.

