F1 champion announces NEW deal in official statement

Former Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has announced a stunning new deal ahead of the 2025 season.

A two-time world champion, the Spaniard continues to race in F1 despite the fact that he will turn 44 midway through the new season.

Age has been no hindrance since his return to the sport in 2021, however, producing some stunning performances for Alpine and Aston Martin when given a good car to work with.

In 2023, for example, with Aston Martin starting the season strongly, the two-time champion finished on the podium in five of the first six races, and eight times overall that campaign.

Fernando Alonso turns 44 this year

Fernando Alonso achieved eight podiums in 2023

Fernando Alonso announces new deal

Alongside his racing duties, Alonso is involved in the management of racing drivers through A14 management — a company he founded.

Alonso can even say he will be the manager of an F1 driver in 2025, too, having guided Gabriel Bortoleto to the pinnacle of motorsport in recent years.

Now, though, Alonso has confirmed a new signing, with an official statement revealing the arrival of IndyCar star Will Power to A14.

"A14 Management is pleased to announce that @12willpower has joined the company," a statement released on the team's Instagram revealed.

Power, who is also 43, is a two-time IndyCar champion and continues to compete in the series, preparing for a new season with Team Penske.

"I am very excited about this partnership with Oriol, Fernando and A14 Management," Power revealed in the statement.

"They will be very beneficial with my future with IndyCar and other endeavours outside of IndyCar like the Daytona 24 Hour and Le Mans, which has always been a dream of mine to compete in."

Power added: "Fernando Alonso is someone l’ve admired for a long time and have a huge amount of respect for all that he as accomplished."

