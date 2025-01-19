close global

F1 News Today: Significant Hamilton update revealed as star’s move DELAYED until 2026

A major update has emerged on seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton after strong rumours surfaced earlier this week.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star's promotion DELAYED until 2026 after shock team decision

Someone at Red Bull will be waiting for their planned promotion a little bit longer after the team's latest update.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star poached by F1 RIVAL in major switch

Ferrari have lost out after one of their stars was poached by an F1 rival.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull team announce NEW signing in official statement

A new Red Bull F1 team signing has been unveiled ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion announces NEW deal in official statement

An F1 champion has announced a major new deal heading into 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Shock Verstappen claim issued in SCATHING Hamilton verdict
F1 Superstars

Shock Verstappen claim issued in SCATHING Hamilton verdict

  • Yesterday 20:57
Stunning Hamilton ROMANCE update revealed after dating rumours
F1 News & Gossip

Stunning Hamilton ROMANCE update revealed after dating rumours

  • Yesterday 19:57

