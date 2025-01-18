F1 champion exposes Verstappen LOOPHOLE in FIA regulations

A Formula 1 champion has exposed a Max Verstappen loophole in the FIA regulations.

The four-time world champion received criticism in 2024 for his driving style during his wheel-to-wheel battles with title rival Lando Norris, particularly in Austin and Mexico.

At the US Grand Prix, the Dutchman forced the McLaren driver wide, which prompted Norris to overtake Verstappen off track, and the Brit was slammed with a five-second time penalty for the leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The following weekend in Mexico, it was Verstappen who was penalised with a five-second time penalty for once again pushing his rival wide, and a further five seconds for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' rivalry became intense in 2024

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris came to blows in Mexico

However, Verstappen failed to learn from his mistake in his following battles, and attempted a bold lunge on Oscar Piastri during the opening laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, which resulted in contact between the pair.

Reflecting on Verstappen’s driving style during an appearance on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, champion Nico Rosberg highlighted how the Dutchman has exposed a loophole in the FIA regulations and called for a limit to be set.

Nico Rosberg exposes Max Verstappen loophole

“The large majority the very, very large majority of wheel-to-wheel racing, Verstappen comes out on top and that’s something where Lando still needs to find his way,” Rosberg said.

“Whether it’s tightening up the regulations so on a political front, with the wheel-to-wheel racing regulations because there’s some stuff that Max does which just shouldn’t be… it’s not right because at some point you cannot just lunge and expect the other guy to move out of the way every time.

“There needs to be a limit that’s set, a new limit I would say because at the moment the regulations just allow him to do these lunges and the other guy just has to stay out of the way and as long as Max stays on the track, he’s good.”

