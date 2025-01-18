close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: BOMBSHELL Verstappen Aston Martin switch claim issued as RIVAL signing confirmed

F1 News Today: BOMBSHELL Verstappen Aston Martin switch claim issued as RIVAL signing confirmed

F1 News Today: BOMBSHELL Verstappen Aston Martin switch claim issued as RIVAL signing confirmed

F1 News Today: BOMBSHELL Verstappen Aston Martin switch claim issued as RIVAL signing confirmed

Aston Martin have allegedly made a bombshell claim to their sponsors suggesting that Max Verstappen 'will join' the team, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

Haas have suffered a major loss after a rival Formula 1 team have poached one of their staff members in a new signing.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star tipped for brutal F1 AXE in huge 2025 twist

A Red Bull star has been tipped for a brutal Formula 1 axe in what could be a huge twist in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen under RACE BAN threat as defiant statement issued

Max Verstappen is under threat of a race ban as the champion has issued a defiant statement on his racing style.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff makes DISMAL Hamilton 2025 prediction

Toto Wolff has made a dismal prediction for Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 Formula 1 season, and his debut with Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Aston Martin Haas Yuki Tsunoda
Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

  • Yesterday 19:55
Verstappen 'will join' Aston Martin after BOMBSHELL claim
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'will join' Aston Martin after BOMBSHELL claim

  • Yesterday 17:55

Latest News

Red Bull

Red Bull star's promotion DELAYED until 2026 after shock team decision

  • 38 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: BOMBSHELL Verstappen Aston Martin switch claim issued as RIVAL signing confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Mercedes set for SHOCK absence as Wolff issues health update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Wolff reveals stress factor in health update

  • Yesterday 22:55
F1 News & Gossip

F1 driver transfer target issues future UPDATE

  • Yesterday 21:58
Latest F1 News

F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

  • Yesterday 20:58
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x