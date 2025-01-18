Major Audi CONCERN arises ahead of 2026 arrival

A major concern has arisen surrounding the Audi F1 project ahead of their entry to the grid.

The German manufacturer will take over Sauber when new regulations are introduced in 2026, with the outfit being steered by former Red Bull sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, in the role of team principal and overseen by ex-Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto.

In the meantime, Sauber will welcome two brand new drivers in 2025 with rookie and F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto stepping up to F1, and Nico Hulkenberg joining the team from Haas.

As a result, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas were both axed from the team, with the latter undertaking the role of Mercedes reserve driver in 2025.

Audi will enter F1 in 2026

Bottas raises major Audi concern

However, according to one of their axed stars, everything is not as bright as it seems.

Following Bottas’ exit from Sauber, the Finn has raised concerns over Audi's performance when they hit the grid next season and has doubted how much of an impact the manufacturer will have in the sport.

"My biggest concern is the chassis," Bottas told Sky Sports Germany.

"It will not be manufactured by Audi, but will continue to be manufactured by Sauber.

“The chassis side definitely needs to be improved.”

Valtteri Bottas is not convinced regarding Audi's chances

Whilst Sauber CEO Mattia Binotto claimed that progress is going in the right direction for the team, he echoed Bottas’ concerns that there is still a long way to go ahead of Audi’s arrival.

“With some great updates, progress is going in the right direction," he added.

“There is much less production and technical capacity, a very outdated simulator and also around 400 fewer people than at a top team.”

“This team has only survived for the past ten years, it has been in survival mode.”

In a bleak assessment of the work ahead of them, Binotto concluded by stating that the team could only start being successful as late as 2030, a concerning update for the immediate future of the team.

