Ricciardo 'HEARTBROKEN' as axed F1 star issues official statement

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his ‘heartbreak’ at the Los Angeles wildfires as the axed Formula 1 star has issued an official statement regarding the ongoing disaster.

Since January 7, a series of 30 wildfires have devastated L.A. and surrounding regions, destroying thousands of homes, with 25 deaths so far confirmed.

The blazes were fuelled by dry Santa Ana winds, and have forced thousands of residents from their homes, whilst stretching the efforts of firefighters and first responders trying to stop the disaster.

Wind speeds continue to climb, threatening to spread the remaining four blazes, which firefighters have progressed in tackling during a few days of calmer conditions.

Daniel Ricciardo releases L.A. wildfires statement

As firefighters, first responders, volunteers and local residents continue to fight the wildfires, the devastating impact on the region is already apparent, with various relief efforts highlighted.

Amongst various celebrities who have donated money to help with the response to the L.A. wildfires, former F1 driver Ricciardo has released a statement, revealing his heartbreak at the disaster and how to help with relief efforts.

"Los Angeles has been part of my life the last 10 years and seeing the devastation occur over the last week has been heartbreaking," Ricciardo wrote on his Instagram story.

"It is going to take a massive effort to rebuild these communities and restore what so many called home.

Daniel Ricciardo's plea via his Instagram story

"Here is one of the many places we can help, no matter how big or small (this is not a competition, it’s the thought that counts!)

"Thank you firefighters, first responders, the volunteers, anyone who has put themself in a position to help, you are all heroes and an example of good in the world."

Ricciardo then signposted a link to The Entertainment Industry Foundation’s website, where people can donate to help the community tackle the devastating wildfires in L.A.

The Australian later posted to his story promoting a charity music event, that has been set up in order to try and raise funds to go towards the response to the crisis.

