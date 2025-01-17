close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

Christian Horner has issued a Red Bull resignation update after a difficult 2024 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Early Red Bull F1 chief RELEASE 'confirmed'

The early release of a Red Bull Formula 1 chief has been confirmed, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff launches astonishing Horner ATTACK in Abu Dhabi 2021 rant

Toto Wolff has launched an astonishing attack aimed at Christian Horner in a 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rant.

➡️ READ MORE

STUNNING Red Bull driver transfer talks revealed amid Perez axe

Red Bull driver transfer talks have been unearthed in a stunning revelation about Sergio Perez's axing from the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes boss Wolff admits RELIEF over Hamilton Ferrari exit

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted his relief over Lewis Hamilton’s exit to Ferrari in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 SWIFTIE uncovered as star reveals favourite Taylor Swift song

A Formula 1 Swiftie has been uncovered, as a Mercedes star has revealed their favourite Taylor Swift song.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Christian Horner Sergio Perez
F1 News Today: Newey Aston Martin BLOW revealed as Red Bull chief set for MAJOR new move
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey Aston Martin BLOW revealed as Red Bull chief set for MAJOR new move

  • Yesterday 15:47
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut given fresh update as SHOCK statement issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut given fresh update as SHOCK statement issued

  • January 15, 2025 16:12

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Wolff makes DISMAL Hamilton 2025 prediction

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull star tipped for brutal F1 AXE in huge 2025 twist

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Legends

Ferrari star reveals TEAM ORDERS to help F1 legend's championship bid

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen under RACE BAN threat as defiant statement issued

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner issues Red Bull resignation UPDATE

  • Today 08:27
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x