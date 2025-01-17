F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed
F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed
Christian Horner has issued a Red Bull resignation update after a difficult 2024 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Early Red Bull F1 chief RELEASE 'confirmed'
The early release of a Red Bull Formula 1 chief has been confirmed, according to reports.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff launches astonishing Horner ATTACK in Abu Dhabi 2021 rant
Toto Wolff has launched an astonishing attack aimed at Christian Horner in a 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rant.
➡️ READ MORE
STUNNING Red Bull driver transfer talks revealed amid Perez axe
Red Bull driver transfer talks have been unearthed in a stunning revelation about Sergio Perez's axing from the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes boss Wolff admits RELIEF over Hamilton Ferrari exit
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted his relief over Lewis Hamilton’s exit to Ferrari in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 SWIFTIE uncovered as star reveals favourite Taylor Swift song
A Formula 1 Swiftie has been uncovered, as a Mercedes star has revealed their favourite Taylor Swift song.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff makes DISMAL Hamilton 2025 prediction
- 37 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull star tipped for brutal F1 AXE in huge 2025 twist
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari star reveals TEAM ORDERS to help F1 legend's championship bid
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen under RACE BAN threat as defiant statement issued
- 3 hours ago
Horner issues Red Bull resignation UPDATE
- Today 08:27