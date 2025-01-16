STUNNING Red Bull driver transfer talks revealed amid Perez axe

Red Bull driver transfer talks have been unearthed in a stunning revelation about Sergio Perez's axing from the team.

The Mexican driver was dropped from Red Bull at the end of 2024, after a dismal season where he finished a startling 285 points behind his team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Despite Perez’s contract extension until 2026, the team opted to terminate his deal prematurely after Red Bull were faced with a third-place finish in the constructors’ championship.

The 34-year-old was replaced by VCARB star Liam Lawson, who has been presented with the unenviable task of racing alongside Verstappen as his 2025 team-mate.

Colapinto Red Bull talks unveiled

Prior to Perez’s axe, various names were attached to his seat, including Williams star-turned Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine was originally tipped to join Red Bull following his impressive points scoring debut with Williams, however a series of crashes towards the end of 2024 saw this eventuality diminish.

Colapinto’s manager, Maria Catarineu, has since revealed that his camp engaged in talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner amid rumours of Perez’s axe from the team.

"Clearly Christian showed an interest in Franco, which could be on the Red Bull side as Max’s team-mate or on the Red Bull second team side; and like others, because there have been more," she said in an interview with Infobae.

"He wanted to know what the situation is with Williams and have a chat with James [Vowles].

"The thing is that then the Red Bull route, for different things, couldn’t happen. First of all, because Red Bull has a board, they have a very strong academy, with drivers who were there waiting and well, that didn’t work out.

"But yes, Christian’s visit was really a way for Williams to understand what Franco’s situation was for the future."

