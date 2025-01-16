Early Red Bull F1 chief RELEASE 'confirmed'

The early release of Red Bull Formula 1 chief Jonathan Wheatley has been confirmed ahead of his move to Sauber, according to reports.

Wheatley joined Red Bull in 2006, and has served as the team’s sporting director since 2018, becoming an integral part of the team's championship success over the years.

However, the 57-year-old announced in 2024 that he would be leaving the team, and will become Sauber’s team principal, a team that will be taken over by Audi in 2026.

Wheatley’s exit last year coincided with questions over Christian Horner’s future as Red Bull team principal, alongside design legend Adrian Newey’s departure from the team.

Jonathan Wheatley will become Sauber team principal

Sauber finished last in 2024

When will Wheatley become Sauber team principal?

According to Motorsport.com, instead of joining Sauber in July, Wheatley will be released by April 1 in a new Red Bull-Sauber agreement.

Wheatley’s early release will see him join Sauber before the Japanese Grand Prix, as the former sporting director beds into his role before Audi take over the team next year.

There is a lot of work ahead for the new team boss, who is faced with the task of propelling Sauber from last in the constructors’ standings, and further up the grid in 2025.

Wheatley’s arrival at the team follows the announcement that team representative, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, will leave Sauber with CEO Mattia Binotto expected to fulfil Wheatley’s duties prior to his arrival.

"A true team player who came to embody the essence of Sauber throughout the year," Binotto said of Alunni Bravi’s exit in an official statement.

"Alessandro played a wide range of roles within the team, steering it through difficult and exciting times alike.

"As he moves onto a new venture, the whole company would like to thank him for all his energy and contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future."

