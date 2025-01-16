Wolff launches astonishing Horner ATTACK in Abu Dhabi 2021 rant

Toto Wolff has launched an astonishing attack aimed at Christian Horner in a 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rant.

The Mercedes team principal and Red Bull boss have a fierce rivalry stretching back to the 2021 season, where both of their star drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, vied for the championship.

Hamilton and Verstappen’s rivalry on-track often resulted in controversial moments, with dramatic incidents in Silverstone, Monza and Saudi Arabia, often forcing their two bosses to take the fight off the track, and deliver fiery exchanges via the press.

Fast forward three years, and Wolff’s relationship with Horner remains strained, as the two exchanged verbal blows once again at the end of the 2024 season.

Following an off-track dispute between Verstappen and George Russell, Horner defended his driver which resulted in Wolff labelling his rival team principal as a ‘yapping little terrier’.

It also appears that the result of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP still lingers in Wolff’s mind, as he attacked Horner’s attitude after the race in a recent podcast appearance.

Hamilton famously lost the championship on the last lap to Verstappen, after race director Michael Masi incorrectly applied the rulebook which forced a restart on the final lap, with cars in between Hamilton and Verstappen being allowed to unlap themselves.

Toto Wolff hits out at Christian Horner

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Wolff attacked Horner for his response after the devastating loss for Hamilton and Mercedes, where he branded his rival ‘entitled’.

"I felt the other side, not Max, but there was not one sentence saying ‘that was a difficult day for Mercedes, they were both deserving champions today it went against Mercedes’," Wolff said.

"There was not one word from Christian or the other team [Red Bull] in acknowledging that. It was like entitlement. We would have said it."

