F1 SWIFTIE uncovered as star reveals favourite Taylor Swift song

A Formula 1 Swiftie has been uncovered, as a Mercedes star has revealed their favourite Taylor Swift song.

F1 has been unable to escape the sweeping sensation of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and extended all the way until December 2024 (although you would be forgiven for thinking it lasted longer).

From rumours of Fernando Alonso’s romantic entanglement with the pop superstar, rumours that were quickly disproven, to David Croft’s emerging obsession with Swift and Charles Leclerc's visit to the Eras tour, F1 and the pop star are seemingly intrinsically linked.

However, now another F1 star in George Russell has been unearthed as a secret Swiftie, the name attributed to her superfans, in a social media video.

Fernando Alonso was linked to Taylor Swift
David Croft is an avid Taylor Swift fan

Russell reveals he is a Swiftie in Mercedes video

Ahead of the 2025 season, Mercedes sponsor Petronas posted a video of Russell on X, where the F1 star answered questions from Mercedes fans.

Following Lewis Hamilton’s departure from the team, Russell will be hoping to emerge as Mercedes’ team leader in 2025 as he faces a new team-mate in youngster Kimi Antonelli.

Amongst a series of questions in the social media release, Russell was asked which Swift song was his favourite, where he revealed he was still ‘learning’ to be a Swiftie.

"I like a bit of feeling 22," Russell revealed. "Is it actually called feeling 22, or is it just 22?

"I think it’s 22, yeah, 22. I’m still learning my Swiftie stuff."

